Harvey Capital Management Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up approximately 1.4% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock traded down $9.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $606.43. 47,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $117.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $620.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $628.09. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

