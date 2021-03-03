Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys New Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 807,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,399,000 after acquiring an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 474,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,975,000 after buying an additional 109,359 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 456,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after buying an additional 24,831 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 416,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,073,000 after buying an additional 120,230 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $25,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.26.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRUS. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,149. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

