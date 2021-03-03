Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys New Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -92.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

