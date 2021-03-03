Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 565 Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 565 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the software’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 3,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $229,468.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,755 shares in the company, valued at $229,468.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $158,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,009 shares of company stock worth $19,451,323. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALTR. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark upgraded Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.25 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.