HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Hits $1.60 on Major Exchanges

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $81.48 million and approximately $28.12 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol token can now be bought for $1.60 or 0.00003150 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.56 or 0.00482512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00073501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00079161 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00085292 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00054367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.26 or 0.00477977 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.