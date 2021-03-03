Hang Seng Bank Limited (HSNGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.341 per share on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSNGY opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.60. Hang Seng Bank has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $20.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

