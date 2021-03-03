Hang Seng Bank Limited (HSNGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.341 per share on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSNGY opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.60. Hang Seng Bank has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $20.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

