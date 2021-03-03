Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Hanesbrands reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 420%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

HBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.79. The stock had a trading volume of 409,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578,007. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,305 shares of company stock worth $1,889,872. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $358,520,000 after purchasing an additional 195,120 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $315,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,854 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 17,015,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,306 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,211,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,198,000 after acquiring an additional 243,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,129,000 after buying an additional 309,462 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

