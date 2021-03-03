Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,784 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEN. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at $548,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Lennar by 588.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Lennar by 14.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Lennar by 14.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Lennar by 12.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $802,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,683.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LEN opened at $84.39 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

