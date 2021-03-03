Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.22 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,450 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,978,000 after acquiring an additional 832,808 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,959,000 after purchasing an additional 493,966 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 482,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,042.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,343,000 after acquiring an additional 464,785 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.47.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.