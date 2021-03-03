Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Hits New 52-Week High at $344.00

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 344 ($4.49) and last traded at GBX 341.50 ($4.46), with a volume of 824305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 289.50 ($3.78).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 281.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 242.36. The company has a market capitalization of £619.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34.

In other news, insider Graham Stapleton sold 185,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85), for a total transaction of £548,322.40 ($716,386.73).

About Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

