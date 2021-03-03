H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.87.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. H. Lundbeck A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.