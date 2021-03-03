H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.87.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.
H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile
H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.
Featured Story: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.