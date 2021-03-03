H. Grahame Heather Sells 7,979 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $474,989.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,085,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,143,000 after acquiring an additional 242,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NorthWestern by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,554,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NorthWestern by 28.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,195,000 after acquiring an additional 250,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NorthWestern by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,099,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,106,000 after acquiring an additional 111,328 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lowered NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

