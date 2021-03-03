Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of GBAB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,101. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $25.89.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

