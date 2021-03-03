Guggenheim Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $162.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALNY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $152.41 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $178.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.93.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,673. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

