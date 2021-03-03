Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.49. 88,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,026. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10.
Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
