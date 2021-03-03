Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.49. 88,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,026. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

