Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 1,281 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. CDW accounts for 3.3% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 76.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CDW by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 47.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,419. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $162.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.27.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,647,645 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.44.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

