Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after buying an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after buying an additional 293,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after buying an additional 470,651 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,846,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,818,441,000 after buying an additional 289,323 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

NYSE:HD traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.16. The company had a trading volume of 49,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,670. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

