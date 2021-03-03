Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Buys Shares of 7,180 Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,180 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

NYSE EVA traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.92. 1,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,088. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54. Enviva Partners, LP has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.42 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 520.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Enviva Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Enviva Partners Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.