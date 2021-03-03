Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Buys 91 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.4% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after buying an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $112,864,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,085,000 after buying an additional 133,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 69.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,669,000 after buying an additional 129,051 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $2.68 on Wednesday, reaching $713.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $722.78 and a 200-day moving average of $660.17. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 42.93%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $734.63, for a total value of $1,305,437.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

