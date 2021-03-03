Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.39. 160,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 48,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $2,171,844.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 719,106 shares of company stock worth $28,230,792. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

