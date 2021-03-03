Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Up 6.3%

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) shot up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $14.97. 1,152,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,679,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $565.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20.

In related news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRTS. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $8,361,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

