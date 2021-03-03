Griffin Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Griffin Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $597.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Griffin Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.50% from the stock’s previous close.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.96.

Adobe stock traded down $12.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $454.00. The company had a trading volume of 69,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,738. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.77. Adobe has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $217.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

