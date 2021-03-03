GreenSky (GSKY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect GreenSky to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. GreenSky has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

