Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Insider Adam Schoenfeld Sells 35,000 Shares

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $191,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $157,850.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $163,200.00.

Greenlane stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.74. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Greenlane by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

