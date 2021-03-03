Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.68

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.68 and last traded at $54.17, with a volume of 38017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.79.

A number of research analysts have commented on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $745.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

