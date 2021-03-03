Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,348,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 29.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,540,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,239,000 after buying an additional 1,715,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,460,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,924,000 after buying an additional 1,224,603 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,293,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after buying an additional 537,008 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

GPK stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

