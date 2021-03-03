Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) (LON:GFTU) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,022.00

Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) (LON:GFTU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,022 ($13.35) and last traded at GBX 1,016 ($13.27), with a volume of 347485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 977.50 ($12.77).

Separately, Shore Capital upped their price objective on shares of Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 878 ($11.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 932.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 819.02. The company has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L)’s previous dividend of $12.50. Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

