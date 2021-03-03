Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Up 5.7%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.94. 1,315,639 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 661,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,464,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after buying an additional 1,445,443 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth about $26,576,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $8,761,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $4,649,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,578,000 after buying an additional 344,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

