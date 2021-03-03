GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.15. 7,232,309 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 6,918,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -80.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Equities research analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,108,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

