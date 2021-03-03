Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) (TSE:GDL) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.30

Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) (TSE:GDL) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, March 4th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO)’s previous annual dividend of $0.25.
Shares of TSE:GDL opened at C$10.19 on Wednesday. Goodfellow Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.50 and a 52 week high of C$10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.26 million and a PE ratio of 6.33.
About Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO)
