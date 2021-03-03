Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) (TSE:GDL) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.30

Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) (TSE:GDL) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, March 4th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO)’s previous annual dividend of $0.25.

Shares of TSE:GDL opened at C$10.19 on Wednesday. Goodfellow Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.50 and a 52 week high of C$10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.26 million and a PE ratio of 6.33.

About Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO)

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and hardwood flooring products to the retail trade, industrial, and manufacturing sectors in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products.

