good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 806.3% from the January 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 590,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLGBF opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. good natured Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of good natured Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

