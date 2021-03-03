Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,147.61

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,147.61 ($14.99) and traded as high as GBX 1,295 ($16.92). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 1,255 ($16.40), with a volume of 3,247 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £314.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,284.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,147.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

