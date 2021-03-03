GoldMint Trading 76% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 92.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 76% higher against the dollar. GoldMint has a total market cap of $695,143.85 and approximately $3.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00059284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.21 or 0.00779323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00027666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00062359 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00029355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00044930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

GoldMint (MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

