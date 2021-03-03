Gnosis (GNO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $188.24 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Gnosis has a market cap of $188.24 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $125.11 or 0.00256687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.57 or 0.00815668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00028854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00029689 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00047181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

GNO is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gnosis Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.