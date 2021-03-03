GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GLYC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,075. The stock has a market cap of $147.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.46. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

