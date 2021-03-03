Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 591,600 shares, a growth of 235.2% from the January 28th total of 176,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Globus Maritime stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,392. Globus Maritime has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $122.00. The company has a market cap of $329,600.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 347.23% and a negative return on equity of 120.30%. The business had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of October 29, 2020, the company owned and operated six vessels with a total carrying capacity of 381,738 deadweight tonnage.

