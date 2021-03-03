Global Water Resources (GWRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GWRS opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $400.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1,776.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $18.01.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0243 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.