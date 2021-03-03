Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stake Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 51,503 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 506,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 91,662 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 408,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 57.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 264,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 96,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

GNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

NYSE GNL opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 120.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.