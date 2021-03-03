Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp stock remained flat at $$11.70 on Wednesday. 72 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.98. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.