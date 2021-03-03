GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,820 by The Goldman Sachs Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSK. UBS Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Liberum Capital upgraded GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,572.31 ($20.54).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,208.80 ($15.79) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £60.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,309.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,394.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16).

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Also, insider Urs Rohner purchased 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,247 shares of company stock valued at $51,241,862.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

