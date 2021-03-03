Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $402.44 million, a PE ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 462,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,030 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

