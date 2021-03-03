George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $74.63

Shares of George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.63 and traded as high as $76.40. George Weston shares last traded at $76.40, with a volume of 451 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WNGRF shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of George Weston from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of George Weston from $147.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.53.

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

