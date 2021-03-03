GeoDB (GEO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.15 Million

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GeoDB has a market cap of $23.82 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB token can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00058851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.02 or 0.00810676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00028834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00061466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00029892 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00046854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GEO is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,494,011 tokens. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoDB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

