Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Increases Dividend to $0.82 Per Share

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.815 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Genuine Parts has increased its dividend payment by 17.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 59 years. Genuine Parts has a payout ratio of 56.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $5.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $109.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.56 and its 200-day moving average is $98.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

