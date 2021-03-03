Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Up 6.8%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s share price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.19 and last traded at $47.98. 189,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 188,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on GCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Genesco from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $715.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,944.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Genesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Genesco by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Genesco by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

