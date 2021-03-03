General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.44

General Electric (NYSE:GE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 904641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

The firm has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $714,522,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 9,183.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $82,781,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

