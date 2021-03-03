GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Down 90.9% in February

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the January 28th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 808,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in GEE Group by 310.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,034,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GEE Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GEE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GEE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:JOB traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 162,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,625. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.33. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $34.64 million during the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.50%.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

