GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Up 12.2%

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) shares shot up 12.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.65. 1,029,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,509,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43.

In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,511,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GAN by 1,774.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 90,026 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of GAN by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 357,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after buying an additional 139,927 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GAN by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

