GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GameStop were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 12,690.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

GME opened at $118.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.86. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. GameStop’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Standpoint Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

