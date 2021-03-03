GameCredits Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.95 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. GameCredits has a total market cap of $13.95 million and $241,648.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,691,264 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

